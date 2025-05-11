AIRLINK 136.59 Increased By ▲ 9.32 (7.32%)
BOP 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.07%)
CNERGY 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (12.24%)
CPHL 64.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.64%)
FCCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.24%)
FFL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.8%)
FLYNG 33.77 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.55%)
HUBC 125.77 Increased By ▲ 6.77 (5.69%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
MLCF 63.32 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.02%)
OGDC 184.55 Increased By ▲ 5.16 (2.88%)
PACE 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.78%)
PAEL 40.22 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (8.67%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.32%)
POWER 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.43%)
PPL 138.86 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.27%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.24%)
PTC 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
SEARL 68.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.39%)
SSGC 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.24%)
SYM 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.19%)
TELE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.07%)
TPLP 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
TRG 56.27 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (5.91%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.88%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-11

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 May, 2025 02:45am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump for brokering a surprise ceasefire between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Sharif wrote: “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive efforts towards peace in the region” – a message that echoed across South Asia as news of the truce sparked a collective sigh of relief in both India and Pakistan.

The firebrand US president, known more for hardball politics than peacemaking, is now drawing praise for pulling off what some are calling a diplomatic shocker.

PM Sharif also praised US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, crediting them for their valuable contributions in shepherding the agreement across the finish line.

PM Shehbaz credits President Trump for ceasefire breakthrough between Pakistan and India

“Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in resolving the issues that have long hindered the region’s progress toward peace, prosperity, and stability,” PM Sharif added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Donald Trump Shehbaz Sharif ceasefire Pak India ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

Inefficiencies hiking capacity charges highlighted

Cigarettes: WHO pressures FBR to further raise FED

FY26 budget: Rates of CGT and WHT will be reduced

Bunyan-un-Marsoos: Why country launched Operation, explains FO

Country fully opens air space

Committed to faithful implementation: FO

Future provocation to be answered with firepower, not diplomacy: PM

SC dismisses ‘frivolous’ plea of FPSC with costs

World Bank rates $118m KP project as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories