PM thanks Trump for brokering ceasefire

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump for brokering a surprise ceasefire between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Sharif wrote: “We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive efforts towards peace in the region” – a message that echoed across South Asia as news of the truce sparked a collective sigh of relief in both India and Pakistan.

The firebrand US president, known more for hardball politics than peacemaking, is now drawing praise for pulling off what some are calling a diplomatic shocker.

PM Sharif also praised US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, crediting them for their valuable contributions in shepherding the agreement across the finish line.

“Pakistan believes this marks a new beginning in resolving the issues that have long hindered the region’s progress toward peace, prosperity, and stability,” PM Sharif added.

