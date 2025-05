KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 47.674 billion and the number of lots traded was 57,418.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 29.205 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 10.873 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.482 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.490 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.226 billion),Silver (PKR 1.119 billion),Copper (PKR 415.293 million), SP 500 (PKR 282.532 million),Natural Gas (PKR 278.458 million),DJ (PKR 210.255 million),Japan Equity (PKR 31.257 million),Palladium (PKR 27.752 million),Brent (PKR 20.046 million)and Aluminum (PKR 11.052 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 42lots amounting to PKR 98.597 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025