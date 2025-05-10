Pakistan launches counter-offensive in response to Indian missile strikes: state media

Pakistan has launched a counter attack against India in response to missile attacks on three Pakistan airbases, state-run PTV News reported.
More to follow
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 9
|
281.75
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 9
|
281.50
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 9
|
145.15
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 9
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 9
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 9
|
1.12
|
UK LIBOR % / May 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 8
|
5,663.94
|
Nasdaq / May 8
|
17,928.14
|
Dow Jones / May 8
|
41,368.45
|
India Sensex / May 9
|
79,496.11
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 9
|
37,503.33
|
Hang Seng / May 9
|
22,833.68
|
FTSE 100 / May 9
|
8,569.40
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 9
|
23,459.01
|
France CAC40 / May 9
|
7,731.05
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 8
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 8
|
302,383
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 9
|
60.39
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 9
|
3,326.57
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 9
|
66.46
|
Petrol/Litre / May 10
|
252.63
|
Diesel/Litre / May 10
|
256.64
|Stock
|Price
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / May 9
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3
▲ 0.67 (28.76%)
|
Escorts Bank / May 9
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
6
▲ 0.85 (16.5%)
|
Premier Insurance / May 9
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
5.15
▲ 0.72 (16.25%)
|
UDL International / May 9
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
7.24
▲ 0.99 (15.84%)
|
B. F. Mod. / May 9
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
7.34
▲ 0.99 (15.59%)
|
Abdullah Shah / May 9
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
5.48
▲ 0.69 (14.41%)
|
LSE Capital / May 9
LSE Capital Limited(LSECL)
|
4.47
▲ 0.56 (14.32%)
|
Chenab Ltd (Pref) / May 9
Chenab Limited (Pref)(CLCPS)
|
2.08
▲ 0.26 (14.29%)
|
Cnergyico PK / May 9
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
6.48
▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / May 9
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
3.95
▲ 0.46 (13.18%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Cyan Limited / May 9
Cyan Limited(CYAN)
|
27
▼ -5.08 (-15.84%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / May 9
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
7.11
▼ -1 (-12.33%)
|
Next Capital / May 9
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
6.90
▼ -0.92 (-11.76%)
|
Paramount Mod / May 9
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
6.50
▼ -0.78 (-10.71%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 9
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
8.38
▼ -1 (-10.66%)
|
Din Tex. / May 9
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
44.99
▼ -5 (-10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 9
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
42.57
▼ -4.73 (-10%)
|
Khyber Tobacco / May 9
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited(KHTC)
|
342.26
▼ -38.03 (-10%)
|
National Silk / May 9
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
37.85
▼ -4.2 (-9.99%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / May 9
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
36.85
▼ -4.09 (-9.99%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 9
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
47,067,305
▲ 0.06
|
Cnergyico PK / May 9
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
33,276,520
▲ 0.76
|
Sui South Gas / May 9
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
29,120,731
▼ -1.56
|
B.O.Punjab / May 9
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
18,295,053
▲ 0.46
|
Pak Refinery / May 9
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
15,283,592
▲ 0.33
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / May 9
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
14,808,605
▼ -1.33
|
Sui North Gas / May 9
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
14,766,407
▲ 5.91
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 9
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,463,181
▲ 0.12
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 9
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
13,534,480
▲ 4.13
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 9
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
13,314,651
▲ 0.02
