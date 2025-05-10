AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
Pakistan launches counter-offensive in response to Indian missile strikes: state media

BR Web Desk Published May 10, 2025 Updated May 10, 2025 04:50am
Pakistan Air Force J-10C fighter jets, developed by China’s Chengdu Aircraft corporation. - AFP
Pakistan has launched a counter attack against India in response to missile attacks on three Pakistan airbases, state-run PTV News reported.

More to follow

