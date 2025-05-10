PN monitoring Indian naval movements amid rising tensions

In response to the story published in the Telegraph, the Pakistan Navy has said the movements of Indian Aircraft Carrier and Ships are being monitored constantly by PN.

According to the statement issued by Pakistan Navy, the story is the continuity of the failed Indian propaganda of last night regarding attack on Karachi Port.

The ranges of missiles given in the story are also misleading.

India deploys warships towards Pakistan amid escalating cross-border clashes: report

It said Pakistan Navy is fully prepared, its assets are deployed in assigned areas of responsibility and fully poised to respond in case of any misadventure.

The deployment is understandable given the situation.

However, with present capability it is not likely to have a meaningful impact. Rather, it would present a lucrative target.