Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 9, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         8-May-25       7-May-25       6-May-25       5-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102199       0.101953       0.102219
Euro                             0.835487       0.837091       0.835244       0.836473
Japanese yen                     0.005136       0.005153
U.K. pound                       0.980885       0.983435       0.984666
U.S. dollar                      0.739565       0.736876       0.737522       0.737435
Algerian dinar                   0.005574       0.005566       0.005567       0.005561
Australian dollar                 0.47665        0.47779       0.475923       0.477784
Botswana pula                    0.054432       0.054455       0.054355       0.054202
Brazilian real                   0.128447       0.128928       0.130487
Brunei dollar                    0.570602        0.57022       0.570461
Canadian dollar                  0.534123       0.535095        0.53387
Chilean peso                     0.000782       0.000784       0.000784       0.000784
Czech koruna                                                   0.033589
Danish krone                     0.112188       0.111944       0.112094
Indian rupee                     0.008715       0.008713       0.008724       0.008754
Israeli New Shekel                0.20664        0.20543       0.203848       0.204163
Korean won                        0.00053       0.000517
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.41333        2.40456        2.40588        2.40559
Malaysian ringgit                0.173322       0.173976       0.174273        0.17558
Mauritian rupee                  0.016136        0.01612       0.016095       0.016129
Mexican peso                     0.037619       0.037479       0.037554
New Zealand dollar               0.441003       0.442641       0.438973       0.440728
Norwegian krone                  0.071721       0.071379       0.070956
Omani rial                        1.92345                       1.91813        1.91791
Peruvian sol                     0.201884       0.201895       0.202037
Philippine peso                  0.013227       0.013278       0.013228
Polish zloty                     0.195445       0.195759       0.195168       0.195337
Qatari riyal                     0.203177       0.202438       0.202616       0.202592
Russian ruble                    0.009113       0.009109       0.009003
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197217         0.1965       0.196673       0.196649
Singapore dollar                 0.570602        0.57022       0.570461
South African rand               0.040491       0.040307       0.040464         0.0402
Swedish krona                    0.076776       0.076769       0.076492
Swiss franc                      0.895574       0.894701       0.894074       0.895815
Thai baht                        0.022566       0.022511        0.02246
Trinidadian dollar                                             0.109303
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200647       0.200823       0.200799
Uruguayan peso                   0.017632       0.017664       0.017616
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

