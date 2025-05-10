WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 9, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-May-25 7-May-25 6-May-25 5-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102199 0.101953 0.102219 Euro 0.835487 0.837091 0.835244 0.836473 Japanese yen 0.005136 0.005153 U.K. pound 0.980885 0.983435 0.984666 U.S. dollar 0.739565 0.736876 0.737522 0.737435 Algerian dinar 0.005574 0.005566 0.005567 0.005561 Australian dollar 0.47665 0.47779 0.475923 0.477784 Botswana pula 0.054432 0.054455 0.054355 0.054202 Brazilian real 0.128447 0.128928 0.130487 Brunei dollar 0.570602 0.57022 0.570461 Canadian dollar 0.534123 0.535095 0.53387 Chilean peso 0.000782 0.000784 0.000784 0.000784 Czech koruna 0.033589 Danish krone 0.112188 0.111944 0.112094 Indian rupee 0.008715 0.008713 0.008724 0.008754 Israeli New Shekel 0.20664 0.20543 0.203848 0.204163 Korean won 0.00053 0.000517 Kuwaiti dinar 2.41333 2.40456 2.40588 2.40559 Malaysian ringgit 0.173322 0.173976 0.174273 0.17558 Mauritian rupee 0.016136 0.01612 0.016095 0.016129 Mexican peso 0.037619 0.037479 0.037554 New Zealand dollar 0.441003 0.442641 0.438973 0.440728 Norwegian krone 0.071721 0.071379 0.070956 Omani rial 1.92345 1.91813 1.91791 Peruvian sol 0.201884 0.201895 0.202037 Philippine peso 0.013227 0.013278 0.013228 Polish zloty 0.195445 0.195759 0.195168 0.195337 Qatari riyal 0.203177 0.202438 0.202616 0.202592 Russian ruble 0.009113 0.009109 0.009003 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197217 0.1965 0.196673 0.196649 Singapore dollar 0.570602 0.57022 0.570461 South African rand 0.040491 0.040307 0.040464 0.0402 Swedish krona 0.076776 0.076769 0.076492 Swiss franc 0.895574 0.894701 0.894074 0.895815 Thai baht 0.022566 0.022511 0.02246 Trinidadian dollar 0.109303 U.A.E. dirham 0.200647 0.200823 0.200799 Uruguayan peso 0.017632 0.017664 0.017616 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025