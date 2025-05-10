AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-10

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 09, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 10 May, 2025 06:08am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 09, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                107,174.64
High:                     107,541.45
Low:                      102,420.82
Net Change:                 3,647.82
Volume (000):                238,401
Value (000):              22,027,851
Makt Cap (000)         3,207,111,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,531.57
NET CH                    (+) 432.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,931.34
NET CH                    (+) 441.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 31,716.02
NET CH                    (+) 839.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,055.73
NET CH                    (+) 646.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,293.23
NET CH                    (+) 526.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,369.11
NET CH                    (+) 122.24
------------------------------------
As on:                 09- May -2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

Saudi envoy lands in Islamabad to ease tensions

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Read more stories