KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 09, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 107,174.64 High: 107,541.45 Low: 102,420.82 Net Change: 3,647.82 Volume (000): 238,401 Value (000): 22,027,851 Makt Cap (000) 3,207,111,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,531.57 NET CH (+) 432.79 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,931.34 NET CH (+) 441.80 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 31,716.02 NET CH (+) 839.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,055.73 NET CH (+) 646.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,293.23 NET CH (+) 526.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,369.11 NET CH (+) 122.24 ------------------------------------ As on: 09- May -2025 ====================================

