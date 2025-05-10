Markets Print 2025-05-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 09, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 09, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 107,174.64
High: 107,541.45
Low: 102,420.82
Net Change: 3,647.82
Volume (000): 238,401
Value (000): 22,027,851
Makt Cap (000) 3,207,111,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,531.57
NET CH (+) 432.79
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,931.34
NET CH (+) 441.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 31,716.02
NET CH (+) 839.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,055.73
NET CH (+) 646.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,293.23
NET CH (+) 526.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,369.11
NET CH (+) 122.24
------------------------------------
As on: 09- May -2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments