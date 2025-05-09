Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 281.50, a gain of Re0.02 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee closed the day at 281.52.

Internationally, the US dollar headed for a weekly gain on most major peers on Friday as a U.S.-UK trade deal raised hopes of progress in looming US-China talks, while bets of imminent U.S. rate cuts receded after the Federal Reserve indicated it was in no hurry.

Financial markets are heading into the weekend with the focus squarely on trade negotiations from Washington and Beijing due to begin on Saturday in Switzerland.

The euro was steady in the Asia morning and down 0.6% for the week at $1.1217. The yen has weakened about 0.7% this week and hit a one-month trough of 146.18 per dollar, before steadying around 145.78.

Sterling, which had rallied on news reports of an impending US-UK trade deal, gave back gains when the agreement turned out to be pretty limited and struck a three-week low of $1.3220 in early trade on Friday.

The “general terms” agreement modestly expands agricultural access for both countries and lowers prohibitive US duties on British car exports, but leaves in place the 10% baseline.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed early on Friday after rising more than 3% in the previous session, as trade tension between top oil consumers US and China showed signs of easing and Britain announced a “breakthrough” trade deal with the United States.

Brent crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $62.91 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $59.98 a barrel as at 0121 GMT. On Thursday, Brent settled up 2.8% at $1.72 and WTI rose 3.2% to $1.84.

This is an intra-day update