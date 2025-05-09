AIRLINK 130.15 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.26%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.72%)
CPHL 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.5%)
FCCL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.61%)
FFL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
FLYNG 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.42%)
HUBC 122.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.82%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.27%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
KOSM 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
MLCF 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.36%)
OGDC 180.01 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.35%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
PAEL 37.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.94%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.39%)
POWER 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
PPL 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.52%)
PRL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.78%)
PTC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.47%)
SEARL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
SSGC 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.18%)
SYM 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.12%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
TPLP 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
TRG 52.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
YOUW 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.24%)
BR100 11,011 Increased By 154.7 (1.43%)
BR30 30,881 Increased By 147.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 105,134 Increased By 1606.7 (1.55%)
KSE30 31,959 Increased By 480.5 (1.53%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 8, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 09 May, 2025 08:59am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Emirates airline posts record annual profit on strong travel demand

Read here for details.

  • India orders X to block 8000+ accounts including international news outlets

Read here for details.

  • Security sources say Indian reports of Pakistan’s attack in IIOJK ‘fake’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Chinese-made jet brought down at least two Indian fighter aircraft, US officials say

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn

Read here for details.

  • 25 Indian drones shot down, at least one dead: ISPR

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories