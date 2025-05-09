Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Emirates airline posts record annual profit on strong travel demand



India orders X to block 8000+ accounts including international news outlets



Security sources say Indian reports of Pakistan’s attack in IIOJK ‘fake’



Pakistan’s Chinese-made jet brought down at least two Indian fighter aircraft, US officials say



SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn



25 Indian drones shot down, at least one dead: ISPR

