AIRLINK 128.01 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.58%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.11%)
CNERGY 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.02%)
CPHL 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.8%)
FCCL 40.84 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.46%)
FFL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
FLYNG 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.2%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.27%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.81%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.68%)
OGDC 181.25 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.04%)
PACE 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PAEL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.32%)
PIAHCLA 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
POWER 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
PPL 134.00 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.58%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.16%)
PTC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.47%)
SEARL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.83%)
SSGC 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.87%)
SYM 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
TPLP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
YOUW 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.56%)
BR100 11,039 Increased By 183.1 (1.69%)
BR30 31,177 Increased By 443.6 (1.44%)
KSE100 105,789 Increased By 2262.2 (2.19%)
KSE30 32,201 Increased By 722.7 (2.3%)
May 09, 2025
Markets

Indian shares set to fall after India says Pakistan launched multiple attacks

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 08:26am

Indian stocks are set to open lower on Friday as investor sentiment is likely to take a hit after the country’s army said that Pakistan armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along India’s entire western border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,974.5 as of 8:10 a.m. IST, indicating the Nifty 50 (.NSEI), opens new tab will open about 1.2% below Thursday’s close of 24,273.8.

Blasts rang out across the Indian city of Jammu late on Thursday during a Pakistani drone and missile attack on military stations around the Kashmir region on the second day of cross-border clashes that have so far killed nearly four dozen people.

Indian equities, rupee and bonds dropped on Thursday, pressured in the afternoon session after India reported Pakistan’s attempts to engage military targets.

Indian shares set for muted start amid India-Pakistan tensions

While the Nifty 50 closed 0.6% lower, the broader midcaps and smallcaps tumbled 2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Foreign portfolio investors have bought around 470 billion rupees ($5.5 billion) of Indian shares in 16 sessions, in their joint longest buying streak since December 2020.

Most Asian markets inched higher in early trading on Friday and U.S. stocks rose overnight on optimism over global trade.

Globally, investors cheered a new trade agreement hammered out between the United States and Britain, with U.S. President Donald Trump signalling that upcoming talks with China would be more substantial than initially thought.

