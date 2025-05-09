AIRLINK 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.77 (-6.89%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
CPHL 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.40 (-9.54%)
FCCL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
FLYNG 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.46%)
HUBC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.1%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.55%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.17%)
PACE 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.77%)
PAEL 37.58 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.54%)
PIAHCLA 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-9.87%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
POWER 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 128.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-2.22%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-7.25%)
PTC 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.44%)
SEARL 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-5.57%)
SSGC 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-9.14%)
SYM 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TELE 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.41%)
WAVESAPP 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 10,833 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 30,353 Decreased By -381.2 (-1.24%)
KSE100 103,701 Increased By 173.9 (0.17%)
KSE30 31,497 Increased By 18.6 (0.06%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Reuters Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 01:29pm

NEW DELHI: Oil prices were up on Friday, after rising about 3% in the previous session, as trade tensions between top oil consumers US and China showed signs of easing and Britain announced a “breakthrough” trade deal with the United States.

Brent crude rose 43 cents, or 0.68%, to $63.27 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 42 cents, or 0.7%, at $60.33 a barrel as at 0731 GMT.

On Thursday, both contracts settled nearly 3% up.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet China’s top economic official Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland on May 10 to work toward resolving trade disputes that have threatened growth in the consumption of crude oil.

“If the two set a date to start formal trade negotiations and agree to ratchet down their current steep tariffs against each other while talks carry on, markets will get a breather and crude could stack on another $2-$3 per barrel,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

China’s exports rose faster than expected in April, while imports narrowed their declines, customs data showed on Friday, giving Beijing some relief ahead of ice-breaker tariff talks.

The country’s crude oil imports in April dipped from the previous month but were up 7.5% year-on-year, driven by a surge in sanctioned shipments and stockpiling by state refiners during maintenance outages.

Separately, US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Britain had agreed to lower tariffs on US imports to 1.8% from 5.1%.

The US cut duties on British cars but left a 10% tariff on most other goods.

“Any more US trade deals, after the one with the UK, with other major trading partners would have only a marginal impact on oil sentiment,” Hari added.

Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies - or OPEC+ - plan to increase output which could keep pressure on oil prices.

A Reuters survey found OPEC oil output edged lower in April as production declines in Libya, Venezuela and Iraq outweighed a scheduled increase in output.

Tighter US sanctions on Iran could restrict supply and push prices higher.

Sanctions on two small Chinese refiners for buying Iranian oil made it difficult for them to receive crude and led them to sell their product under alternative names, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

In the meantime, Pakistan’s armed forces launched “multiple attacks” along India’s entire western border on Thursday night and early Friday, the Indian army said, as conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours intensified.

Oil climbs 2% as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Rystad Energy analysts expected both countries to increase crude procurement and refinery activity amid mounting tensions.

“Diesel demand is likely to rise amid increased military mobilization, while airline fuel consumption declines as airspace closures lead to rerouted flights, cancellations and soaring airline ticket prices,” Rystad’s Rohan Goindi said in a note.

In terms of daily crude demand, India consumes 5.4 million barrels per day (bpd), compared to Pakistan’s 0.25 million bpd, according to Rystad Energy estimates.

Oil WTI WTI crude US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Irked by defeat, India unleashes drone attack

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Global investors respond positively to Pakistan’s economic reforms

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Read more stories