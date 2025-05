KARACHI: Gold prices slumped on Thursday as world market lost its momentum, tumbling below $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

Local prices nosedived by Rs4,200 per tola and Rs3,601 per 10 grams, mirroring a significant decline in global bullion value by $42, reaching $3,343 per ounce.

Thus, the total amount of gold reduced to Rs352,700 per tola and Rs302,383 per 10 grams, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

