AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
Japanese rubber up on supply fears amid low inventories

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday, surpassing the 300 yen level to a 3-1/2-week high, driven by concerns over supply tightness amid low domestic inventory and slow production in the world’s top producer Thailand due to heavy rainfall.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for October delivery finished 1.6 yen, or 0.5%, higher at 300.6 yen ($2.1) per kg, marking its sixth consecutive daily gain and the highest close since April 14. But the rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 160 yuan to 14,710 yuan ($2,033) per metric ton.

“Poor weather drove up physical rubber prices in Thailand, prompting buyers to turn to cheaper OSE contracts,” a Tokyo-based trader said.

“Low domestic inventories — at just 4,000 metric tons, or half the normal level — further supported buying amid concerns over a potential supply-demand crunch,” he added.

Meanwhile, investors anxiously awaited planned trade talks between Washington and Beijing in Switzerland on Saturday, which could mark the first step in resolving a damaging trade war between the world’s top two economies.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a trade deal between the United States and Britain on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Toyota Motor expects profit to decline by a fifth in the current financial year, it said on Thursday, as weakness in the US dollar and the impact of Trump’s tariffs weigh on the world’s largest automaker. The yen traded at 144.60 against the US dollar, compared with around 143.03 yen in late Wednesday trading in Asia.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as chip-related shares tracked a rally in US semiconductor stocks. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for June delivery last traded at 172.6 US cents per kg, up 0.3%.

