KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 43.369 billion and the number of lots traded was 55,883.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 25.302 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 8.918 billion) ,NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.609 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.158 billion), Silver (PKR 1.548 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.415 billion), SP 500 (PKR 372.761 million), Copper (PKR 359.391 million), DJ (PKR 301.203 million),Natural Gas (PKR 293.018 million),Palladium (PKR 55.148 million), Brent (PKR 22.610 million) and Aluminum (PKR 11.633 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 17 lots amounting to PKR 22.883 million were traded.

