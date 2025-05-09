AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025
Markets Print 2025-05-09

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
May 8, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         7-May-25       6-May-25       5-May-25       2-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101953       0.102219
Euro                             0.837091       0.835244       0.836473       0.837717
Japanese yen                     0.005153                                     0.005062
U.K. pound                       0.983435       0.984666                      0.981435
U.S. dollar                      0.736876       0.737522       0.737435       0.738532
Algerian dinar                   0.005566       0.005567       0.005561       0.005569
Australian dollar                 0.47779       0.475923       0.477784       0.473473
Botswana pula                    0.054455       0.054355       0.054202       0.054208
Brazilian real                                  0.128928       0.130487       0.130973
Brunei dollar                    0.570602        0.57022       0.570461       0.565448
Canadian dollar                                 0.535095        0.53387       0.535168
Chilean peso                     0.000784       0.000784       0.000784       0.000773
Czech koruna                                                   0.033589       0.033599
Danish krone                     0.112188       0.111944       0.112094       0.112266
Indian rupee                     0.008713       0.008724       0.008754       0.008807
Israeli New Shekel                0.20543       0.203848       0.204163       0.204353
Korean won                       0.000517                                     0.000518
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40456        2.40588        2.40559
Malaysian ringgit                0.173976       0.174273        0.17558       0.171912
Mauritian rupee                   0.01612       0.016095       0.016129       0.016183
Mexican peso                                    0.037479       0.037554       0.037571
New Zealand dollar               0.442641       0.438973       0.440728       0.437469
Norwegian krone                                 0.071379       0.070956       0.071244
Omani rial                                                      1.91813        1.91791
Peruvian sol                                    0.201895       0.202037       0.202282
Philippine peso                                 0.013278       0.013228       0.013204
Polish zloty                     0.195759       0.195168       0.195337       0.195783
Qatari riyal                     0.202438       0.202616       0.202592
Russian ruble                                                  0.009109       0.009003
Saudi Arabian riyal                             0.196673       0.196649
Singapore dollar                 0.570602        0.57022       0.570461       0.565448
South African rand               0.040307       0.040464         0.0402       0.039979
Swedish krona                    0.076776       0.076769       0.076492       0.076591
Swiss franc                      0.894701       0.894074       0.895815       0.895733
Thai baht                        0.022511        0.02246                        0.0222
Trinidadian dollar                                                            0.109303
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200647       0.200823       0.200799
Uruguayan peso                                  0.017664       0.017616       0.017612
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

IMF SDR

