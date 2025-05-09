Markets Print 2025-05-09
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 08, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 281.50 283.24 AED 76.65 77.39
EURO 317.53 321.47 SAR 74.82 75.58
GBP 374.25 378.86 INTERBANK 281.55 281.75
JPY 1.90 1.96
=========================================================================
