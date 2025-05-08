Karachi Airport: flight operations to remain suspended until midnight

Flights operations at the Karachi Airport will remain suspended until 12am tonight, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on Thursday.

“Due to operational reasons, flight operations at Karachi Airport will remain suspended until 12am tonight,” it said.

In a statement earlier during the day, the PAA had announced that flight operations at Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot airports would remain suspended until midday.

“Passengers are requested to stay in contact with their airline for information regarding their flights,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said during the day that due to the current security situation in the country, air operations in Pakistan were being affected.

As a precautionary measure, “certain air routes are being temporarily restricted in the interest of flight safety, which is impacting flights operating on those routes”.

The temporary closure of routes was being carried out for the protection of national airlines’ assets and the safety of passengers, the statement added.