AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Karachi Airport: flight operations to remain suspended until midnight

BR Web Desk Published 08 May, 2025 06:27pm

Flights operations at the Karachi Airport will remain suspended until 12am tonight, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on Thursday.

“Due to operational reasons, flight operations at Karachi Airport will remain suspended until 12am tonight,” it said.

In a statement earlier during the day, the PAA had announced that flight operations at Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot airports would remain suspended until midday.

“Passengers are requested to stay in contact with their airline for information regarding their flights,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said during the day that due to the current security situation in the country, air operations in Pakistan were being affected.

Laser light ban imposed near Karachi’s Jinnah Airport over aviation safety concerns

As a precautionary measure, “certain air routes are being temporarily restricted in the interest of flight safety, which is impacting flights operating on those routes”.

The temporary closure of routes was being carried out for the protection of national airlines’ assets and the safety of passengers, the statement added.

PIA flight operations Karachi airport PAA Pakistan Airports Authority Pakistan Airport Authority Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Karachi Airport: flight operations to remain suspended until midnight

India to put forward position on Pakistan’s loans at next IMF board meet

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $118mn to $10.33bn

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Punjab schools to remain closed till May 11 amid Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,200 in Pakistan

Pakistan rupee slips lower against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

Read more stories