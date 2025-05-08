AIRLINK 142.49 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.24%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
CNERGY 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
CPHL 73.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.88%)
FCCL 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
FFL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.55%)
FLYNG 34.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.49%)
HUBC 128.48 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.94%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.72%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.67%)
MLCF 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.66%)
OGDC 196.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
PAEL 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.09%)
PIBTL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
POWER 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 146.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.6%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
PTC 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SEARL 73.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.47%)
SSGC 32.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
SYM 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.63%)
TELE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.54%)
WAVESAPP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
YOUW 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
BR100 11,729 Increased By 49.2 (0.42%)
BR30 33,749 Increased By 177.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 110,479 Increased By 469.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 33,640 Increased By 31.1 (0.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 10:20am

The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 281.35, a gain of Re0.12 in the inter-bank market.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed the day at 281.47.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady against the euro on Thursday following its biggest rise in two weeks a day earlier, when the Federal Reserve warned of rising risks to the economy from higher inflation and unemployment.

The US dollar was also supported by the prospect of a de-escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, with investors closely watching for developments ahead of a planned meeting in Switzerland on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it is not clear if the economy will continue its steady pace of growth or wilt under mounting trade uncertainty and a possible spike in inflation.

Markets currently price three quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, with the next coming in July or September.

The US dollar traded little changed at $1.1313 per euro early on Thursday in Asia, after climbing 0.56% on Wednesday to snap a three-day losing run.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against those three currencies and three more major peers, was stable at 99.842 after rising 0.26% on Wednesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Thursday after falling more than $1 in the previous session as uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest oil consumers, weighed on investor sentiment.

Brent crude futures were unchanged at $61.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude were up 6 cents, or 0.1% to $58.12 a barrel at 0058 GMT. Both contracts slumped 1.7% on Wednesday as investors doubted that the upcoming trade talks will result in a breakthrough.

interbank market interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Blast heard in Pakistan’s Lahore amid tensions with India, say Reuters witness

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

Read more stories