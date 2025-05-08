PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

After shedding over 3,500 points on Wednesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) staged a strong comeback with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,800 points during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 111,791.53, an increase of 1,782.51 points or 1.62%.

Across-the-board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, POL, PSO, SSGC, NBP, and UBL, are traded in green.

The rebound came amid hopes of de-escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s stocks open now up 1.7% amid expectations that escalation may cool down,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, in a note.

The optimism followed the heaviest fighting in more than two decades between the two neighbours, with shelling and gunfire over the frontier in Kashmir and India striking targets inside Pakistan.

At least 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 45 were injured in Indian missile attacks inside Pakistan, DG ISPR said on Wednesday.

The ISPR spokesperson said Indian missiles were launched at sites including Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities, while it also attacked the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project.

In retaliation, the Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale, one MiG-21, and one SU-30, following Indian missile attacks.

On Wednesday, the PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index recovered a portion of its losses, but still settled with a loss of over 3,500 points at 110,009.02.

Internationally, shares in Asia firmed on Thursday after US President Donald Trump flagged a first trade deal in his global tariff war, while the dollar tried to hold overnight gains as markets pushed out the chance of near-term rate cuts.

S&P 500 futures erased earlier losses to be up 0.5% while Nasdaq futures rose 0.7%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% and FTSE futures gained 0.5%.

Trump said late on Wednesday that he would announce details about a major trade deal with an unspecified country at a press conference later in the day. The New York Times reported that the deal was with Britain.

The president’s comments came as investors anxiously await planned trade talks between Washington and Beijing on Saturday, which could mark the first step in resolving a potentially damaging trade war between the world’s top two economies.

Markets are also keeping their eyes peeled on the Bank of England’s policy meeting later in the day where expectations are for a quarter-point rate cut. Additionally, central banks in Sweden and Norway are due to deliver their latest policy decisions, although no moves are expected.

Overnight, in a widely expected decision, the Federal Reserve left policy rate in the 4.25%-4.5% range, but said the risks of higher inflation and unemployment had risen. Chair Jerome Powell said it isn’t clear if the economy will continue its steady pace of growth, or wilt under mounting uncertainty and a possible coming spike in inflation.

This is an intra-day update