BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 7, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence
Read here for details.
- Death toll from Indian missile attacks rises to 31, says DG ISPR
Read here for details.
- India ‘will have to suffer the consequences’, says PM Shehbaz
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- PTA blocks 79 Indian digital platforms for spreading anti Pakistan propaganda
Read here for details.
- Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts
Read here for details.
Comments