Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

Death toll from Indian missile attacks rises to 31, says DG ISPR

India ‘will have to suffer the consequences’, says PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

PTA blocks 79 Indian digital platforms for spreading anti Pakistan propaganda

Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

