BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 7, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 08 May, 2025 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • National Security Council condemns India’s ‘illegal acts’, says Pakistan reserves right to respond in self-defence

Read here for details.

  • Death toll from Indian missile attacks rises to 31, says DG ISPR

Read here for details.

  • India ‘will have to suffer the consequences’, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • PTA blocks 79 Indian digital platforms for spreading anti Pakistan propaganda

Read here for details.

  • Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

Read here for details.

