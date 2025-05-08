AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.41%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.37%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.73%)
FFL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-9.53%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.28 (-8.86%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.95%)
KOSM 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-20.53%)
MLCF 60.38 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-10%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-16.85%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.51%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.15%)
POWER 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.54%)
PPL 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-9.15%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-9.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.77%)
TPLP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-12.68%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-10.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.2%)
YOUW 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.37%)
BR100 10,938 Decreased By -741.4 (-6.35%)
BR30 30,967 Decreased By -2603.7 (-7.76%)
KSE100 103,060 Decreased By -6948.7 (-6.32%)
KSE30 31,213 Decreased By -2396.5 (-7.13%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up on US-China trade talk hopes

Reuters Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 11:40am

TOKYO: Oil rose on Thursday after falling more than $1 in the previous session, supported by hopes of a breakthrough in looming trade talks between the US and China, the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures were up 51 cents, or 0.8%, at $61.63 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 57 cents, or 1% to $58.64 a barrel at 0420 GMT.

“Optimism around the US and China trade talks this weekend is a primary factor supporting the rebound in the oil market,” said independent market analyst Tina Teng.

“Signs of a de-escalating trade war improved market sentiment, triggering a rebound in oil prices in an oversold market.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet with China’s top economic official on May 10 in Switzerland for negotiations over a trade war that is disrupting the global economy.

The countries are the world’s two largest economies and the disruptions from their trade dispute are likely to lower crude consumption growth.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested China initiated the trade talks, adding he was not willing to cut US tariffs on Chinese goods to get Beijing to negotiations.

Oil steadies as market eyes US-China trade talks

Bessent said the upcoming talks are a start, not ‘advanced’ discussions.

Weak demand concerns capped oil price gains after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but warned about rising economic uncertainties. “The Fed signalled that rates will likely remain on hold until the effects of tariffs become clearer.

This boosted the US dollar, which added to headwinds facing the broader commodity markets,“ said ING analysts in a report on Thursday.

A stronger US currency makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for holders of other currencies and dampening demand.

Adding to the concerns of weaker demand, US gasoline inventories rose last week, stoking concerns among analysts that consumption is not building as the US enters the summer demand period later this month.

At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will increase its oil output, adding to pressure on prices.

Oil WTI US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge up on US-China trade talk hopes

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Read more stories