Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

ISLAMABAD: In a bold declaration in National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday hailed what he described as a historic military triumph after armed forces of Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets, including India’s prized Rafale aircraft, during an overnight skirmish.

In a policy statement in the House, Sharif warned that India would face the same fate if it dared to strike again, criticising India’s “boastful attitude” and accusing New Delhi of launching a cowardly and gutless assault late Monday night. According to Sharif, India attempted a six-pronged aerial strike using 80 warplanes, including advanced Rafale jets, targeting Pakistani areas like Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Bahawalpur, Shakargarh, Muridke and Sialkot. But Pakistan, he said, was not caught sleeping.

With what he described as divine intervention and the backing of 240 million patriotic citizens, the armed forces of Pakistan launched a swift retaliation.

Pakistan downs 5 Indian Air Force jets in retaliation for missile attacks, says DG ISPR

He said that air defence units of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) downed five Indian aircraft – including three Rafales – and intercepted multiple drones. One Indian jet, he claimed, crashed inside Indian territory in the “infamous” Bathinda.

“The response left the enemy in disarray and made them realise Pakistan’s power as a nuclear state,” Sharif declared, urging national unity. “Our armed forces are battle-hardened – they showed not just readiness but supremacy,” he declared.

Sharif particularly praised Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu’s “vigilance and inspiring leadership,” crediting him with locking out Indian warplane communication systems, forcing others to retreat back to Srinagar.

He hailed it as a “proud day for Pakistan” and urged the nation to salute its armed forces – repeatedly calling PAF pilots “eagles” in a high-flying tribute to their courage.

Sharif insisted that India falsely blamed Pakistan without evidence for the Pahalgam attack despite his offer for an international probe into the incident.

He pointed to what he called “irrefutable evidence” of Indian involvement in a recent train hijacking in Balochistan, allegedly backed by Indian-supported terror groups such as the BLA and TTP.

That attack left several civilians dead before Pakistan’s elite SSG commandos intervened to rescue hostages, he said, adding if we had been involved in Pahalgam, we would not have asked for an international probe into it.

“India didn’t condemn the Jaffer Express attack – they mocked it,” he retorted. “The world will remember their response as a shameful chapter in the aftermath of the train hijacking.”

In a further swipe at India’s international posturing, the prime minister revealed he had offered a transparent international probe into the Pahalgam incident, but India refused. “We were ready for the truth. They were not,” he lamented.

Sharif concluded by calling for a formal resolution in parliament honouring the military leadership and praying for the civilians and soldiers killed in the Indian assault.

Sharif did not shy away from taking political shots either – calling for opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to show unity and join him in turning Pakistan into an “invincible nation.”

He even invited the PTI lawmakers for talks in NA Speaker’s chamber, pitching a rare olive branch amid escalating tensions.

“We must show the world that we are one – that’s the only way to make Pakistan great among the community of nations,” he added.

PTI’s acting chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan struck a rare tone of unity, backing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for talks with the opposition – calling it a moment when politics takes a back seat to patriotism.

“This country belongs to all of us,” Gohar said, throwing his support behind the government in the face of rising tensions with India. “Today, politics has been silenced, and on both sides of the aisle, the whole nation is united for Pakistan’s defence.”

Recalling his earlier meeting with the National Assembly speaker, he added, “Despite being sidelined, let’s put an end to these differences.”

Turning up the heat on New Delhi, he warned: “As a nation, we’ve responded swiftly and if India repeats its mistake, it will get a befitting reply.”

He also echoed former prime minister Imran Khan’s 2019 stance, reminding the nation: “Pakistan won’t hesitate – it will retaliate if attacked.”

Taking the floor, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that PAF downed five Indian fighter jets in retaliation.

“Clear instructions were given to engage only those aircraft that dropped payloads inside Pakistani territory. Otherwise, we could have brought down 10 to 12,” he said.

He condemned the Indian strikes as a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter. He emphasised Islamabad’s “maximum restraint” and said the response was measured to avoid civilian casualties.

“India’s reckless attack has jeopardised regional peace,” he warned, adding that Pakistan reserves the right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

According to Dar, over 40 foreign diplomats were briefed on the situation with evidence of civilian casualties, including women and children. He reiterated Pakistan’s stance: “We will never initiate aggression but will respond decisively if provoked.”

Addressing the Pahalgam incident, which New Delhi cited as justification for its strikes, Dar questioned the speed of India’s official response.

“An FIR was filed within 10 minutes – this shows a pre-planned narrative,” he said. He added that Prime Minister Sharif had offered an international investigation, which India rejected.

“If India takes another step, the response will be harsher – brick for stone,” Dar warned. He also raised water-related concerns, accusing India of attempting to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty. “Blocking Pakistan’s water will be considered a declaration of war,” he said.

Dar confirmed that Pakistan had informed the UN Secretary-General and the US Secretary of State overnight and praised the military’s use of Chinese-assisted J-10C jets. He claimed Indian Rafale jets failed miserably.

Opposition leaders echoed support. Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denounced the attack as cowardly, praised the PAF’s befitting response, and said India would face Pakistan’s true answer under the UN Charter.

He stressed that all parties were united behind the government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Ghafoor Haideri and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui backed the military’s actions.

