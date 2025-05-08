AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Farmers’ groups condemn India’s military actions

Zahid Baig Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: Various farmers’ organizations, including Kissan Ittehad Pakistan (KPI) and Agriculture Republic, have strongly condemned the recent Indian attacks on civilian areas in Pakistan, denouncing them as a flagrant violation of international law and a clear act of aggression against humanity. Commending the courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces in responding to the provocation, these organizations voiced unwavering support for the military in its efforts to defend the nation’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.

Central Chairman KPI Khalid Hussain Bath addressing a press conference on Wednesday asserted that while Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, any targeting of its children, women, and cities would not go unanswered. He reminded India of the past events, warning that its latest actions would become one of the greatest regrets in its history.

Khalid Hussain Bath emphasized the full capability of Pakistan’s armed forces to deliver a decisive response and expressed unwavering solidarity from the nation’s 250 million citizens, including farmers, workers, youth, and elders, who stand united behind the military.

“As sons of the soil, we farmers are now standing guard at the borders, making it clear that attacking Pakistan is Prime Minister Modi’s gravest mistake — one that will be remembered for generations,” he said.

He concluded by affirming that the nation’s prayers and sacrifices are devoted to its defense, and that the enemy would face a response not merely in rhetoric but through concrete action.

Agriculture Republic Co-founder Aamer Hayat Bhandara while talking to Business Recorder said Indian aggression and water hostility pose a threat to peace, food Security, and climate stability. On the night between May 6th and 7th, 2025, India once again crossed all bounds of decency and international law by launching an unprovoked attack on civilian populations in Pakistan. This act of brutality, which caused the martyrdom of innocent citizens, reflects India’s ongoing pattern of hostility - not just military, but environmental and humanitarian.

This attack is not a standalone incident; it is rooted in a broader, long-running campaign by India to weaponize water against Pakistan. By attempting to manipulate transboundary river flows, New Delhi is threatening the livelihoods of millions of Pakistani farmers and agri-based communities. Such actions are a direct assault on food security and constitute environmental aggression - nothing short of climate terrorism, he added.

“Let it be clearly remembered: Pakistan is not defenseless. Our history proves our strength and preparedness. Like in past confrontations, the Pakistan Air Force successfully shot down India’s advanced and costly French-made fighter jets - a powerful response that had exposed the Indian military’s incompetence,” Aamer claimed.

“Today, we - farmers, labourers, business owners, and citizens - stand firmly with our nation’s civil and military leadership. Our armed forces have both the capability and the nation’s full backing to respond to any aggression with force, discipline, and unity.”

