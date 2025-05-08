AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
May 08, 2025
World Print 2025-05-08

UAE mediating secret talks between Israel and Syria

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

BEIRUT/AMMAN: The United Arab Emirates has set up a backchannel for talks between Israel and Syria, three people familiar with the matter said, as Syria’s new rulers seek regional help to manage an increasingly hostile relationship with their southern neighbour.

The indirect contacts, which have not been previously reported, are focused on security and intelligence matters and confidence-building between two states with no official relations, a person with direct knowledge of the matter, a Syrian security source and a regional intelligence official said.

The first source described the effort, which began days after Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa visited the UAE on April 13, as currently focused on “technical matters,” and said there was no limit to what may eventually be discussed.

The senior Syrian security source told Reuters the backchannel was limited strictly to security-related issues, focusing on several counterterrorism files.

The source said that purely military matters, particularly those concerning Israeli army activities in Syria, fell outside the scope of the current channel.

The intelligence source said UAE security officials, Syrian intelligence officials and former Israeli intelligence officials were involved in the mechanism, among others.

They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

