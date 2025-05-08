KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 56.372 billion and the number of lots traded was 77,252.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 36.843 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.811 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.307 billion), Silver (PKR 2.082 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.978 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.828 billion),DJ (PKR 542.564 million), Natural Gas (PKR 426.396 million), SP 500 (PKR 302.605 million), Copper (PKR 198.725 million), Palladium (PKR 26.842 million), Brent (PKR 19.673 million) and Aluminum (PKR 4.612million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 54.684 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025