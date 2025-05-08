WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 7, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 6-May-25 5-May-25 2-May-25 1-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102219 Euro 0.835244 0.836473 0.837717 Japanese yen 0.005062 0.005166 U.K. pound 0.984666 0.981435 0.985162 U.S. dollar 0.737522 0.737435 0.738532 0.73853 Algerian dinar 0.005567 0.005561 0.005569 Australian dollar 0.475923 0.477784 0.473473 0.472216 Botswana pula 0.054355 0.054202 0.054208 Brazilian real 0.130487 0.130973 Brunei dollar 0.57022 0.570461 0.565448 Canadian dollar 0.53387 0.535168 0.533774 Chilean peso 0.000784 0.000784 0.000773 Czech koruna 0.033589 0.033599 Danish krone 0.112094 0.112266 Indian rupee 0.008724 0.008754 0.008807 Israeli New Shekel 0.203848 0.204163 0.204353 Korean won 0.000518 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40588 2.40559 2.40838 Malaysian ringgit 0.174273 0.17558 0.171912 Mauritian rupee 0.016095 0.016129 0.016183 Mexican peso 0.037554 0.037571 New Zealand dollar 0.438973 0.440728 0.437469 0.438354 Norwegian krone 0.071379 0.070956 0.071244 Omani rial 1.91813 1.91791 1.92075 Peruvian sol 0.202037 0.202282 Philippine peso 0.013228 0.013204 Polish zloty 0.195168 0.195337 0.195783 Qatari riyal 0.202616 0.202592 0.202893 Russian ruble 0.009003 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196673 0.196649 0.196941 Singapore dollar 0.57022 0.570461 0.565448 South African rand 0.040464 0.0402 0.039979 Swedish krona 0.076492 0.076591 Swiss franc 0.894074 0.895815 0.895733 Thai baht 0.02246 0.0222 Trinidadian dollar 0.109303 U.A.E. dirham 0.200799 0.201097 Uruguayan peso 0.017616 0.017612 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

