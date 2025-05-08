Markets Print 2025-05-08
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.41 283.13 AED 76.45 77.29
EURO 318.54 322.22 SAR 74.73 75.51
GBP 374.50 378.97 INTERBANK 281.50 281.70
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
