KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.41 283.13 AED 76.45 77.29 EURO 318.54 322.22 SAR 74.73 75.51 GBP 374.50 378.97 INTERBANK 281.50 281.70 JPY 1.92 1.97 =========================================================================

