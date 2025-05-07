AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan conveys Turkey’s solidarity to Pakistan PM amid crisis with India

Reuters Published May 7, 2025
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (not pictured), at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome, Italy, April 29, 2025. REUTERS
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (not pictured), at Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome, Italy, April 29, 2025. REUTERS

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Wednesday with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convey his solidarity after India hit Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir with missiles, the Turkish presidency said.

Pakistan, which has strong ties with Turkey, said it had shot down five Indian aircraft and vowed to retaliate further, in the worst clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours in more than two decades.

During the call, Erdogan told Sharif that Turkey supported what he called Pakistan’s “calm and restrained policies” in the crisis, his office said in a statement.

Indo-Pak tensions: overseas Pakistanis can mobilise $1bn monthly in emergencies, ECAP

Erdogan also said he found “appropriate” Islamabad’s call for an investigation into an attack that triggered the crisis. The killed 26 people in Indian Kashmir in the attack on April 22. Pakistan denies Indian accusations that it was linked to the attack.

“Erdogan stated that Turkey was ready to do what it can to prevent the tensions from escalating, and that his diplomatic contacts in that regard would continue,” it said.

Turkey has previously condemned India’s attack and called on both sides to act with common sense. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the latest military action by India created the risk of an “all-out war”.

Ankara also maintains cordial ties with India.

Tayyip Erdogan Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and India Turkey’s Foreign Ministry

Comments

200 characters

Erdogan conveys Turkey’s solidarity to Pakistan PM amid crisis with India

Fed leaves rates unchanged, cites rising risk of higher inflation and unemployment

India ‘will have to suffer the consequences’, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s response ‘yet to come’, Bilawal warns India

Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court allows civilian trials in military courts

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains Rs800 in Pakistan

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

X working in Pakistan without VPN

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Read more stories