PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators’ Usman Tariq clears bowling action

Syed Ahmed Raza Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 10:57pm

Quetta Gladiators spinner Usman Tariq has cleared his bowling assessment after undergoing testing at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday.

Usman was reported for a suspect bowling action on 13 April during an HBL PSL X match against Lahore Qalandars.

Following this, the Quetta Gladiators management requested the PCB to allow the bowler to undergo testing, consequent to which he has cleared the bowling assessment.

Following the report, the right-arm spinner was barred from bowling in subsequent matches pending assessment. However, he has now been cleared to resume bowling.

Usman Tariq of Quetta Gladiators reported for suspect action

Tariq had also been reported for a suspect bowling action during the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9).

At the time, following a review at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Tariq was permitted to continue bowling for the remainder of the tournament.

This year, after being reported again during PSL 10, the mystery spinner underwent assessment at the PCB-accredited biomechanics lab in Lahore and has now been cleared to resume bowling.

