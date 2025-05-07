Pakistan could have downed 10 Indian jets, but exercised restraint: PM Shehbaz

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 7
|
281.52
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 7
|
281.27
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 7
|
142.91
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 7
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 7
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / May 7
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / May 6
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 6
|
5,606.91
|
Nasdaq / May 6
|
17,689.66
|
Dow Jones / May 6
|
40,829
|
India Sensex / May 7
|
80,609.85
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 7
|
36,835
|
Hang Seng / May 7
|
22,792.53
|
FTSE 100 / May 7
|
8,571.01
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 7
|
23,268.39
|
France CAC40 / May 7
|
7,663.35
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 6
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 6
|
305,300
|
Petrol/Litre / May 7
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 7
|
59.90
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 7
|
3,388.63
|
Diesel/Litre / May 7
|
256.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 7
|
68.97
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 7
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.96
▲ 1 (10.04%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 7
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
18.58
▲ 1.69 (10.01%)
|
Sunrays Textile / May 7
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited(SUTM)
|
215.78
▲ 19.62 (10%)
|
Khyber Textile / May 7
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
607.34
▲ 55.21 (10%)
|
Gillette Pak / May 7
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
215.63
▲ 19.6 (10%)
|
Otsuka Pakistan / May 7
Otsuka Pakistan Limited(OTSU)
|
202.77
▲ 18.43 (10%)
|
AKD Hospitality / May 7
AKD Hospitality Limited(AKDHL)
|
147.81
▲ 13.44 (10%)
|
Indus Dyeing / May 7
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Limited(IDYM)
|
152.38
▲ 13.85 (10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / May 7
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
44
▲ 4 (10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / May 7
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
6,392.75
▲ 581.16 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Ist.Capital Sec / May 7
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
1.28
▼ -0.22 (-14.67%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / May 7
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
2.95
▼ -0.5 (-14.49%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / May 7
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.01
▼ -0.33 (-14.1%)
|
Hira Textile / May 7
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
2.88
▼ -0.47 (-14.03%)
|
F.Treet Manuf / May 7
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
3.53
▼ -0.47 (-11.75%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / May 7
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
7.59
▼ -0.99 (-11.54%)
|
Khalid Siraj / May 7
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
7.13
▼ -0.87 (-10.88%)
|
Cresent Jute / May 7
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
3.04
▼ -0.37 (-10.85%)
|
Premier Insurance / May 7
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
4.82
▼ -0.57 (-10.58%)
|
Pak Int.Bulk / May 7
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
7.89
▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 7
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
53,673,828
▼ -0.11
|
B.O.Punjab / May 7
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
35,773,964
▼ -0.61
|
Sui South Gas / May 7
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
26,711,578
▼ -3.61
|
Pak Int.Bulk / May 7
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
23,324,371
▼ -0.93
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 7
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
19,294,421
▼ -0.16
|
Fauji Cement / May 7
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,433,479
▼ -1.19
|
Cnergyico PK / May 7
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
15,756,609
▼ -0.51
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 7
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
15,454,819
▼ -1.09
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 7
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
13,073,334
▼ -3.11
|
Sui North Gas / May 7
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
12,379,617
▼ -6.3
