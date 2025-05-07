AIRLINK 145.52 Decreased By ▼ -7.80 (-5.09%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Published 07 May, 2025 10:17am

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 281.27, a gain of Re0.1 in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed the day at 281.37.

Internationally, the US dollar steadied on Wednesday before a Federal Reserve meeting to determine policy for an uncertain economy and as major investors in Asia continued cashing out of U.S. assets.

News that the United States and China are due to talk on Saturday eased concerns about a trade war that has shaken investor confidence in the dollar and US markets. Fed Chair Jerome Powell was expected to say more data is needed before deciding the US central bank’s next move.

There appeared to be some letup in the selling of dollars since last week, which has been driven by investors globally, particularly in lower-yielding emerging markets, swapping out of the currency or bringing money home.

A record rally in the Taiwan dollar spread outward, driving surges in currencies in Singapore, South Korea, and elsewhere in Asia this week.

Taiwan’s currency has surged more than 10% against the US dollar since US President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of sweeping tariffs on trade partners. It was 0.65% weaker on Wednesday.

The dollar index was little changed after slipping 0.2% on Tuesday, its third-straight decline. The euro edged 0.2% lower to $1.1340, giving up some gains following Friedrich Merz’s election as chancellor of Germany.

The Fed is widely expected to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged on Wednesday. Traders are betting the Fed will resume its easing cycle in July, but some economists reckon high inflation will prevent any rate cuts at all this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday on signs of weakening production in the U.S. and higher demand in Europe and China as buyers emerged after prices fell to new lows earlier in the week.

Brent crude futures gained 37 cents a barrel, or 0.6%, to $62.52 a barrel by 1215 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.53 a barrel, up 44 cents, or 0.74%.

Both benchmarks had plunged to a four-year low after OPEC+’s decision to speed up output increases, which stoked fears of oversupply at a time when U.S. tariffs have spurred concerns about demand.

This is an intra-day update

