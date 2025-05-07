BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 6, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- At least 8 Pakistanis martyred, 35 injured in Indian missile attacks in Pakistan, DG ISPR says
Read here for details.
- India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation
Read here for details.
- Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton
Read here for details.
- Bank Al Habib shuts representative office in Kenya
Read here for details.
- KIBOR falls after SBP cut policy rate
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
Comments