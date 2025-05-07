AIRLINK 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.82 (-5.75%)
BOP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.09%)
CNERGY 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.64%)
CPHL 77.48 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-5.18%)
FCCL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.13%)
FFL 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.72%)
FLYNG 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
HUBC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.15%)
HUMNL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.81%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.97%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.46%)
MLCF 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.57%)
OGDC 198.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-2.43%)
PACE 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.66%)
PAEL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.58%)
PIAHCLA 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.74%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.9%)
POWER 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.43%)
PPL 147.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.7%)
PRL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-5.05%)
PTC 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-5.35%)
SEARL 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.51 (-5.53%)
SSGC 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-6.32%)
SYM 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.14%)
TELE 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.85%)
TPLP 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.01%)
TRG 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-3.71%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-7.68%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.02%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,875 Decreased By -235.4 (-1.94%)
BR30 34,269 Decreased By -1069.8 (-3.03%)
KSE100 111,677 Decreased By -1891.1 (-1.67%)
KSE30 34,174 Decreased By -506.3 (-1.46%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as market eyes US-China trade talks, lower US output

Reuters Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 12:52pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, holding slightly above recent four-year lows, as investors focused on US-China trade talks and signs of lower US production.

Brent crude futures climbed 73 cents a barrel, or 1.2%, to $62.88 a barrel by 0650 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 81 cents, or 1.4%, at $59.90 a barrel.

Both benchmarks plunged to a four-year low recently after OPEC+’ decided to speed up output increases, stoking fears of oversupply at a time when US tariffs have increased concerns about demand.

“News that the US and China will start trade talks this weekend has Brent crude trading higher, extending a relief rally in oil,” said commodities strategists at ING on Wednesday.

“Yet while negotiations would help improve sentiment in the oil market, we’ll need to see significant progress on lowering tariffs to improve the demand outlook,” ING added.

Meanwhile, lower oil prices in recent weeks have prompted some US energy firms, including Diamondback Energy and Coterra Energy, to announce rig reductions, which analysts said should support prices over time by reducing output.

The latest announcements suggested output will weaken in the coming months, said ANZ Bank senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

Oil climbs 2% as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

“We warned last month that falling prices and declining drilling activity was raising the risk of US oil output falling.”

Crude stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ended May 2, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

US government data on stockpiles is due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT).

Analysts polled by Reuters expect, on average, an 800,000-barrel decline in US crude oil stocks for last week. Prices also drew support from signs of demand improving.

Consumers in China increased spending during the May Day celebration and as market participants returned after the five-day holiday.

In Europe, companies are expected to report growth of 0.4% in first-quarter earnings, an improvement over the 1.7% drop analysts had expected a week ago.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave US interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as tariffs roil the economic outlook.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises as market eyes US-China trade talks, lower US output

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Aurangzeb reviews economic situation after Indian aggression

Pakistan dollar bonds fall around 1 cent after India strikes over tourist killings

Pakistan summons Indian Chargé d’Affaires, lodges protest over unprovoked strikes

Turkiye shows ‘strong solidarity’ with Pakistan following Indian missile attacks

Russia says it is deeply concerned by India-Pakistan confrontation, calls for restraint

Jewellery sector: govt temporarily suspends SRO regulating precious metals and gems

Pakistan steel exporter sets up subsidiary in Ireland to tap European markets

Semeen Akhter resigns as CEO of Engro Powergen Qadirpur, BoD to appoint successor

NGC BoD constitutes restructuring body to oversee transition

Read more stories