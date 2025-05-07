AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Gold prices post mammoth surge

Recorder Report Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 06:57am

KARACHI: The gold rally extended into Tuesday, driven by a sharp uptrend in the international market, with prices surpassing $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

Local market posted a mammoth surge by Rs6,100 and Rs5,232, driving gold prices to Rs356,100 per tola and Rs305,300 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

Domestic silver prices also registered gains by Rs57 and Rs49, pushing rates to Rs3,482 per tola and Rs2,985 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the association.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

