KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 43.002 billion and the number of lots traded was 59,543.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 28.127 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.768 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.672 billion), Silver (PKR 1.894 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.325 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.305 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 232.660 million), DJ (PKR 197.741 million), SP 500 (PKR 178.746 million), Brent (PKR 146.852 million), Copper (PKR 126.956 million) and Palladium (PKR 26.813 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots amounting to PKR15.232 million were traded.

