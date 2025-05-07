AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-07

Iron ore ticks up on Sino-US trade talk hopes

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices edged up on Tuesday, underpinned by hopes of a trade deal between the US and top consumer China, while strengthening near-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient also supported prices.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.57% higher at 708.5 yuan ($97.98) a metric ton, as of 0243 GMT. The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.03% higher at $97.55 a ton.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal.

Beijing is “evaluating” an offer from Washington to hold talks over US President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs, China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

Meanwhile, China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months in April, weighed by uncertainty caused by US tariffs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.

The steel market is concerned about overseas recession risks sparked by tariffs, with anti-dumping measures negatively impacting future steel demand, said broker Hexun Futures.

Still, domestic hot metal output remains high, and demand from end-users continues to be resilient, said broker Galaxy Futures. “Production among Chinese blast furnace steel producers edged up further during April 25-30, though the mills saw their margins shrink,” said consultancy Mysteel.

On the supply side, total iron ore stockpiles across ports in China climbed 2.24% week-on-week to 136.8 million tons as of April 30, Steelhome data showed. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE languished, with coking coal and coke down 1.78% and 2.17%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded sideways. Rebar eased 0.26%, hot-rolled coil ticked up 0.06%, stainless steel gained nearly 0.2% and wire rod traded flat.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore ticks up on Sino-US trade talk hopes

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories