WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 6, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 5-May-25 2-May-25 1-May-25 30-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.101519
Euro 0.836473 0.837717 0.838646
Japanese yen 0.005062 0.005166 0.005174
U.K. pound 0.981435 0.985162 0.984947
U.S. dollar 0.737435 0.738532 0.73853 0.737401
Algerian dinar 0.005561 0.005569 0.0055739
Australian dollar 0.477784 0.473473 0.472216 0.473116
Botswana pula 0.054202 0.054208 0.0539778
Brazilian real 0.130487 0.130973 0.130278
Brunei dollar 0.570461 0.565448 0.563892
Canadian dollar 0.535168 0.533774 0.533884
Chilean peso 0.000784 0.000773 0.00078
Czech koruna 0.033599 0.0336636
Danish krone 0.112094 0.112266 0.112364
Indian rupee 0.008754 0.008807 0.0086699
Israeli New Shekel 0.204163 0.204353 0.20275
Korean won 0.000518 0.0005126
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40559 2.40838 2.40745
Malaysian ringgit 0.17558 0.171912 0.170794
Mauritian rupee 0.016129 0.016183 0.0162829
Mexican peso 0.037554 0.037571 0.0376043
New Zealand dollar 0.440728 0.437469 0.438354 0.437242
Norwegian krone 0.070956 0.071244 0.0710173
Omani rial 1.91791 1.92075 1.91782
Peruvian sol 0.202282 0.200872
Philippine peso 0.013228 0.013204 0.0131089
Polish zloty 0.195337 0.195783 0.196029
Qatari riyal 0.202592 0.202893 0.202583
Russian ruble 0.009003 0.0090486
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196649 0.196941 0.19664
Singapore dollar 0.570461 0.565448 0.563892
South African rand 0.0402 0.039979 0.0395761
Swedish krona 0.076492 0.076591 0.0764386
Swiss franc 0.895815 0.895733 0.894036
Thai baht 0.0222 0.0220785
Trinidadian dollar 0.109457
U.A.E. dirham 0.200799 0.201097 0.20079
Uruguayan peso 0.017612 0.0175785
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments