WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 6, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 5-May-25 2-May-25 1-May-25 30-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101519 Euro 0.836473 0.837717 0.838646 Japanese yen 0.005062 0.005166 0.005174 U.K. pound 0.981435 0.985162 0.984947 U.S. dollar 0.737435 0.738532 0.73853 0.737401 Algerian dinar 0.005561 0.005569 0.0055739 Australian dollar 0.477784 0.473473 0.472216 0.473116 Botswana pula 0.054202 0.054208 0.0539778 Brazilian real 0.130487 0.130973 0.130278 Brunei dollar 0.570461 0.565448 0.563892 Canadian dollar 0.535168 0.533774 0.533884 Chilean peso 0.000784 0.000773 0.00078 Czech koruna 0.033599 0.0336636 Danish krone 0.112094 0.112266 0.112364 Indian rupee 0.008754 0.008807 0.0086699 Israeli New Shekel 0.204163 0.204353 0.20275 Korean won 0.000518 0.0005126 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40559 2.40838 2.40745 Malaysian ringgit 0.17558 0.171912 0.170794 Mauritian rupee 0.016129 0.016183 0.0162829 Mexican peso 0.037554 0.037571 0.0376043 New Zealand dollar 0.440728 0.437469 0.438354 0.437242 Norwegian krone 0.070956 0.071244 0.0710173 Omani rial 1.91791 1.92075 1.91782 Peruvian sol 0.202282 0.200872 Philippine peso 0.013228 0.013204 0.0131089 Polish zloty 0.195337 0.195783 0.196029 Qatari riyal 0.202592 0.202893 0.202583 Russian ruble 0.009003 0.0090486 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196649 0.196941 0.19664 Singapore dollar 0.570461 0.565448 0.563892 South African rand 0.0402 0.039979 0.0395761 Swedish krona 0.076492 0.076591 0.0764386 Swiss franc 0.895815 0.895733 0.894036 Thai baht 0.0222 0.0220785 Trinidadian dollar 0.109457 U.A.E. dirham 0.200799 0.201097 0.20079 Uruguayan peso 0.017612 0.0175785 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

