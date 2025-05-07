Markets Print 2025-05-07
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 06, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.74 283.12 AED 76.58 77.00
EURO 318.56 321.62 SAR 75.16 75.73
GBP 374.73 378.18 INTERBANK 281.40 281.60
JPY 1.93 1.97
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments