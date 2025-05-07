India launches missile attacks on five locations in Pakistan, DG ISPR confirms

India has launched missile attacks on three locations inside Pakistan, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed late on Tuesday.

The ISPR spokesperson said the missiles were launched at Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad cities.

“We will retaliate at the time of our choosing,” said the military spokesperson.

He added that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets were airborne, and the Indian fighter jets were not allowed to violate Pakistan’s airspace.

He said Masjid SubhanAllah, near Ahmedpur Sharqia was attack.

Speaking at ARY, DG ISPR confirmed that at least three people were killed, while 12 others were injured in the attacks.

Tensions between Pakistan and India escalated sharply following a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them tourists.

India swiftly blamed the assault on cross-border elements without offering evidence, a claim Pakistan strongly rejected, calling instead for an independent investigation.

In the days since, both countries have moved into a state of heightened alert. Pakistan has reinforced its military presence along the border, anticipating a possible incursion. Meanwhile, the Indian leadership has granted its armed forces “operational freedom,” further inflaming fears of escalation.

Despite backchannel diplomatic efforts to contain the fallout, tensions remain high. Pakistan’s military has warned of a “swift” response to any aggression, while New Delhi has indicated it will not hesitate to act on what it describes as terror threats emanating from across the border.

More to follow.