Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally inaugurates state-of-the-art NIFTAC Headquarters

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 6
|
281.43
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 6
|
281.23
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 6
|
143.80
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 6
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 6
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 6
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 5
|
5,650.38
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 5
|
36,830.69
|
Nasdaq / May 5
|
17,844.24
|
Dow Jones / May 5
|
41,218.83
|
India Sensex / May 6
|
80,548.72
|
Hang Seng / May 6
|
22,677.57
|
FTSE 100 / May 6
|
8,609.62
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 6
|
23,276.83
|
France CAC40 / May 6
|
7,711.31
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 5
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 5
|
300,068
|
Petrol/Litre / May 6
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 6
|
57.98
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 6
|
3,361.22
|
Diesel/Litre / May 6
|
256.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 6
|
68.15
|Stock
|Price
|
Invest Bank / May 6
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
1.50
▲ 0.2 (15.38%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / May 6
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
2.34
▲ 0.3 (14.71%)
|
UDL International / May 6
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
7.95
▲ 0.95 (13.57%)
|
Aruj Industries / May 6
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
8.76
▲ 0.98 (12.6%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / May 6
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
9.86
▲ 1 (11.29%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 6
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
9.96
▲ 1 (11.16%)
|
Dewan Textile / May 6
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.42
▲ 0.62 (10.69%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 6
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
16.89
▲ 1.54 (10.03%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / May 6
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
16.80
▲ 1.53 (10.02%)
|
Olympia Mills / May 6
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
36.28
▲ 3.3 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Reliance Ins. / May 6
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
10.49
▼ -6.31 (-37.56%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / May 6
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
2.75
▼ -0.34 (-11%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 6
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
58.40
▼ -6.49 (-10%)
|
Bunnys Limited / May 6
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
28.04
▼ -3.11 (-9.98%)
|
Sui South Gas / May 6
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
36.08
▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / May 6
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
11.60
▼ -1.27 (-9.87%)
|
Diamond Ind. / May 6
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
21.79
▼ -2.12 (-8.87%)
|
Paramount Mod / May 6
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
7.59
▼ -0.66 (-8%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / May 6
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.26
▼ -0.71 (-7.92%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / May 6
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
28.31
▼ -2.39 (-7.79%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Sui South Gas / May 6
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
54,325,421
▼ -3.95
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 6
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
42,259,616
▲ 0.22
|
Dewan Cement / May 6
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
26,185,745
▼ -0.29
|
Kohinoor Spining / May 6
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
17,455,731
▲ 0.35
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / May 6
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
16,513,681
▼ -6.49
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 6
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
15,288,695
▼ -1.4
|
D.G.K.Cement / May 6
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
11,352,512
▼ -2.72
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 6
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
10,597,193
▼ -0.01
|
Power Cement / May 6
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
8,852,134
▼ -0.51
|
Pak Refinery / May 6
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
8,766,270
▼ -0.03
