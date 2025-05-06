Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 11%

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

ADB president calls for collective action to solve complex challenges

