BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 5, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 06 May, 2025 09:06am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 11%

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Read here for details.

  • Sustained Pakistan-India tensions could derail Islamabad’s economic recovery, warns Moody’s

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Foreign-sponsored terrorism threatens peace, security in Balochistan: COAS

Read here for details.

  • ADB president calls for collective action to solve complex challenges

Read here for details.

