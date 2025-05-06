AIRLINK 152.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.06%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 81.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-3.07%)
FCCL 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.25%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.66%)
HUMNL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.53%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.03%)
OGDC 202.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.14%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
PAEL 42.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.43%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.76%)
PPL 152.00 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (2.37%)
PRL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
PTC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.16%)
SEARL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.96%)
SSGC 36.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-9.89%)
SYM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.88%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TRG 63.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (9.13%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.34%)
BR100 12,102 Decreased By -46.7 (-0.38%)
BR30 35,312 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.23%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs over 2% as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Reuters Published May 6, 2025 Updated May 6, 2025 01:21pm

LONDON: Oil gained more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, rebounding on technical factors and bargain hunting after a decision by OPEC+ to boost output sent prices down the previous session, although concerns about a market surplus persisted.

Brent crude futures rose $1.31, or 2.2%, to $61.54 a barrel by 0755 GMT, the first gain after six consecutive declines, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude added $1.26, or 2.2%, to $58.39 a barrel.

Both benchmarks had settled at their lowest since February 2021 on Monday, driven by an OPEC+ decision over the weekend to further speed up oil production hikes for a second consecutive month.

“It’s rather surprising that we got this rebound this morning,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB. “But $60 [a barrel] is a psychological line. When oil drops down below $60, you get people saying all right this is a great price.”

Driven by expectations that production will exceed consumption, oil has lost over 10% in six straight sessions and dipped over 20% since April when U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff shocks prompted increased bets on a slowdown in the global economy.

The return of Chinese market participants after a five-day public holiday since May 1 was also seen supporting prices on Tuesday.

“China also reopened today, and being the largest importer, buyers would have likely jumped to secure oil at current low levels,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Also lending some support were Saudi Arabia’s latest official selling prices for its oil, which Reuters reported on Monday, according to Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS. The prices were cut modestly.

“They don’t show much of a fight for market share. It’s still a modest unwinding of the [OPEC+] cuts,” Staunovo said.

“This will have readjusted some expectations.”

A data release showed a pick-up in the services sector’s growth in the U.S., the world’s major oil consumer, as orders increased.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) increased to 51.6 last month from 50.8 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the services PMI dipping to 50.2.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as tariffs roil the economic outlook.

Oil loses more than $1 a barrel as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

“Today’s slight rebound in oil prices appears more technical than fundamental,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG. “Persistent headwinds including a pivotal shift in OPEC+ production strategy, uncertain demand amid U.S. tariff risks, and price forecast downgrades are continuing to weigh on the broader price movement.”

Barclays lowered its Brent crude forecast on Monday by $4 to $70 a barrel for 2025 and set its 2026 estimate at $62 a barrel, citing “a rocky road ahead for fundamentals” amid escalating trade tensions and OPEC+’s pivot in its production strategy.

Goldman Sachs also lowered its oil price forecast on Monday by $2-3 per barrel, as they now expect another 400,000 barrels per day production increase by OPEC+ in July.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices WTI US WTI crude Brent crude oil prices US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil climbs over 2% as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

KIBOR plunges after SBP cut policy rate

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Bank Al Habib shuts representative office in Kenya

BankIslami acquires 32-storey tower in Karachi

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

Read more stories