AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-06

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponization of IWT unacceptable

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday warned that any attempt by India to “weaponise” the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would be considered a red line for Pakistan, amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam incident.

The statement came during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

Sharif said India’s actions since the Pahalgam attack had been “provocative,” and rejected attempts to link Pakistan to the incident without credible evidence.

PM Shehbaz urges friendly countries to impress upon India to de-escalate, defuse tensions

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an international, transparent, and impartial investigation to determine the facts.

“India has created a media frenzy to divert global attention from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains the root cause of instability in South Asia,” Sharif said.

He also expressed concern over the broader regional implications of rising hostilities and said Pakistan had responded with “maturity and responsibility.”

At the outset of the meeting, the prime minister extended condolences over the recent explosion in Bandar Abbas, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. He offered prayers for the victims and their families.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties with Tehran, describing relations with Iran as historic and fraternal. He noted ongoing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity. Foreign Minister Araghchi conveyed greetings from Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, and reiterated Tehran’s interest in deepening bilateral ties.

He also renewed an invitation for Prime Minister Sharif to visit Tehran later this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif IWT Pahalgam incident

Comments

200 characters

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponization of IWT unacceptable

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories