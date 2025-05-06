PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponization of IWT unacceptable

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday warned that any attempt by India to “weaponise” the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would be considered a red line for Pakistan, amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam incident.

The statement came during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan.

Sharif said India’s actions since the Pahalgam attack had been “provocative,” and rejected attempts to link Pakistan to the incident without credible evidence.

PM Shehbaz urges friendly countries to impress upon India to de-escalate, defuse tensions

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an international, transparent, and impartial investigation to determine the facts.

“India has created a media frenzy to divert global attention from the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains the root cause of instability in South Asia,” Sharif said.

He also expressed concern over the broader regional implications of rising hostilities and said Pakistan had responded with “maturity and responsibility.”

At the outset of the meeting, the prime minister extended condolences over the recent explosion in Bandar Abbas, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. He offered prayers for the victims and their families.

He reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening ties with Tehran, describing relations with Iran as historic and fraternal. He noted ongoing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, border security, and regional connectivity. Foreign Minister Araghchi conveyed greetings from Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, and reiterated Tehran’s interest in deepening bilateral ties.

He also renewed an invitation for Prime Minister Sharif to visit Tehran later this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025