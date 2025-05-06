AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-06

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered a tougher crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing, and other financial violations, and called for strict action against those selling untaxed or illegal cigarettes.

Chairing a high-level meeting to assess the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he underscored the need to remove systemic obstacles in tax collection and reform outdated mechanisms.

According to a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the session focused on strengthening the tax framework and widening the revenue base.

Sugar sector: PM orders crackdown on tax evaders, hoarders

During the discussion, the prime minister expressed his full support for proposed amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance and the Federal Excise Act, stating that these changes are intended to ease the process of tax recovery while ensuring legitimate taxpayers are not unduly burdened.

“These amendments aim to protect honest taxpayers and prevent unnecessary harassment of businesses and companies by FBR officials,” the prime minister said, adding that the reforms would also “simplify the tax payment process and help expand the tax net, ultimately reducing the burden on the common citizen.”

Officials briefed the premier on the steps currently being taken to combat tax evasion in critical sectors. Among the tools being rolled out are digital monitoring systems, such as the Track and Trace mechanism, to improve transparency and enhance enforcement.

The meeting was informed that significant progress had been made in identifying irregularities within industries such as tobacco, cement, sugar, poultry, and beverages. Video monitoring has played a key role in uncovering violations, and the FBR is now establishing a dedicated monitoring framework for the poultry sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif tax evasion

Comments

200 characters

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories