KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.667 billion and the number of lots traded was 53,256.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 25.400 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 11.535 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.117 billion), Silver (PKR 1.865 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.644 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.304 billion), SP 500 (PKR 252.531 million), DJ (PKR 174.021 million), Copper (PKR 150.242 million), Natural Gas (PKR 126.442 million), Brent (PKR 44.951 million), Palladium (PKR 26.692 million), Aluminum (PKR 14.476 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 10.379 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 26 lots amounting to PKR 111.594 million were traded.

