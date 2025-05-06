Is SBP frontloading easing?

The monetary policy committee seems to have discovered its inner daredevil. Despite exports sinking to a 22-month low and imports climbing to a 32-month high in April-25, the central bank slashed the policy rate by another 100bps. The central bank has thrown caution to the wind. But hey—headline inflation printed at 0.3 percent in April, arguably the lowest in recorded history. So why stop at 11 percent policy easing over the past year? Why not swing for the fences?

Sure, inflation appears dead in the water. But so is the real economy. As this space has previously warned, growth in the commodity-producing sectors has flatlined. PBS data confirms that both agriculture and large-scale industry recorded negative growth in H1-FY25. The only sector keeping the GDP meter from blinking red is livestock—driven, presumably, by the remittances-fueled metabolic miracle in cows. Stranger things have happened.

Yet even with economic activity scraping the floor, money supply is ballooning. M2 is up over 13 percent year-on-year, currency in circulation has surged, and deficit financing via commercial banks is rising at a double-digit clip. Open market operations are expanding briskly. Use nominal GDP growth as a rough proxy, and inflation could easily rebound 7–9 percent by this time next year—even if real growth rebounds to an impressive 5 percent.

So ,what gives? On one hand, the headline numbers scream for easing—especially if there’s any hope of jumpstarting private sector investment. But on the other, the monetary base is already swelling without any meaningful multiplier effect on real output. The growth in money is not producing growth in goods.

In fact, the SBP is dealing with two economies. One is flush with liquidity, hungry for imported goods, and flying high on remittance inflows and crashing global oil prices. The other—Pakistan’s real productive economy—is still limping through an austerity hangover. Import volumes are at near-historic peaks; large-scale manufacturing and energy consumption, meanwhile, remain near multi-year lows. And while prudential regulations on auto financing remain, auto imports are already up by one-third. Imagine the import bill when the recovery fully kicks in.

That brings us to the problem of momentum. The SBP is now trapped. If it eases too little, the real economy may never get off the mat. Ease too much, and it risks stoking second-round inflationary effects that will take months to show up—and years to fix.

What exactly is the price signal SBP wants to send to the market? Savers and borrowers alike are fumbling in the dark. If the intent is to nudge productive sectors toward growth-enhancing investment, the central bank must ask why that is not happening—despite a cumulative 1,100 basis point easing over the past year. Is the private sector holding out for even lower rates? Or is the problem deeper—reflecting structural weakness and policy uncertainty that a rate cut alone cannot fix?

If the SBP genuinely wants to revive credit appetite, it must stop relying on tactical ambiguity and start offering strategic forward guidance. The chaos of 2022–2024 is behind us. Now is the time for clarity. What is the real anchor? Will positive real rate be maintained above the core inflation measure (NFNE)? Or over the medium-term inflation target? If it is the latter, the implied lower bound for the policy rate may sit around 8–9 percent—a critical signal for prospective borrowers on the fence.

But the bigger worry is not what SBP has done—it is what it is ignoring. With money supply, imports, and remittances all showing strong momentum, demand-driven inflationary pressures may not be far off. Yet the SBP seems unfazed. It continues to signal more cuts, apparently content to chase headline inflation without considering underlying fragility—or the geopolitical tripwires ahead, from Trump-era tariffs to a brewing crisis on the eastern border.

Yes, the inflation outturns may offer further justification for easing in the months to come. But let us not get carried away. It is time for SBP to shift its attention from the “level” of policy rate to its “momentum,” before the slope becomes too slippery to climb back from.