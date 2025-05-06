Markets Print 2025-05-06
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 5, 2025) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.46 282.90 JPY 1.92 1.97
EURO 318.62 321.66 AED 76.52 77.13
GBP 373.97 377.41 SAR 75.10 75.70
INTERBANK 281.25 281.45
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments