KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 5, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.46 282.90 JPY 1.92 1.97 EURO 318.62 321.66 AED 76.52 77.13 GBP 373.97 377.41 SAR 75.10 75.70 INTERBANK 281.25 281.45 =========================================================================

