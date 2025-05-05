Iran urges US to avoid ‘unrealistic’ demands for nuclear deal

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday urged the United States to move away from “unrealistic” positions in order to reach a deal on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

In a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Araghchi said Tehran is capable of addressing concerns “related to the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons”, noting that “reaching an agreement is fully within reach” provided the US avoids “unrealistic and illogical positions”.