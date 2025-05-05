Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 5
|
281.27
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 5
|
281.02
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 2
|
144.96
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 2
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 2
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / May 2
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 2
|
5,686.67
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 2
|
36,830.69
|
Nasdaq / May 2
|
17,977.73
|
Hang Seng / May 2
|
22,504.68
|
FTSE 100 / May 2
|
8,596.35
|
Dow Jones / May 2
|
41,317.43
|
India Sensex / May 5
|
80,760.93
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 5
|
23,167.02
|
France CAC40 / May 5
|
7,734.13
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 2
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 2
|
295,353
|
Petrol/Litre / May 5
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 5
|
56.45
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 5
|
3,259.32
|
Diesel/Litre / May 5
|
256.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 5
|
68.55
|Stock
|Price
|
Cresent Jute / May 5
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
3.99
▲ 0.84 (26.67%)
|
Dewan Textile / May 5
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
5.80
▲ 0.8 (16%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / May 5
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
7.77
▲ 0.89 (12.94%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / May 5
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
8.86
▲ 1 (12.72%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / May 5
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
8.96
▲ 1 (12.56%)
|
Parmount Sp. / May 5
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.80
▲ 0.41 (12.09%)
|
Dadabhoy Cement / May 5
Dadabhoy Cement Industries Limited(DBCI)
|
4.76
▲ 0.45 (10.44%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / May 5
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
3.56
▲ 0.33 (10.22%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 5
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
15.35
▲ 1.4 (10.04%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / May 5
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
16.68
▲ 1.52 (10.03%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / May 5
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
6.90
▼ -0.98 (-12.44%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / May 5
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
7.08
▼ -0.81 (-10.27%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / May 5
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
44.05
▼ -4.85 (-9.92%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / May 5
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
24.64
▼ -2.71 (-9.91%)
|
Apna Microfin. / May 5
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.95
▼ -1 (-9.13%)
|
Quetta Textile / May 5
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
11.91
▼ -1.03 (-7.96%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / May 5
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
7.55
▼ -0.63 (-7.7%)
|
LSE Ventures / May 5
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
9.63
▼ -0.76 (-7.31%)
|
Nishat ChunPow / May 5
Nishat Chunian Power Limited(NCPL)
|
25.59
▼ -1.93 (-7.01%)
|
Sally Textile / May 5
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
8.50
▼ -0.64 (-7%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Power Cement / May 5
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
35,322,994
▲ 1.39
|
Sui South Gas / May 5
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
21,598,034
▼ -0.13
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 5
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
21,134,419
▲ 0.07
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 5
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
20,453,121
▲ 2.36
|
Hascol Petrol / May 5
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
17,590,784
▲ 0.69
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 5
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
16,650,490
▲ 0.16
|
B.O.Punjab / May 5
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
15,671,229
▲ 0.31
|
Dewan Cement / May 5
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
13,273,950
▲ 0.68
|
Fauji Cement / May 5
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
12,869,029
▲ 1.41
|
D.G.K.Cement / May 5
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
12,563,868
▲ 6.01
