AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.88%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.75%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.25%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.98%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.80 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.4%)
OGDC 200.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
POWER 15.32 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.98%)
PPL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.01%)
PRL 29.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.63%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
SEARL 83.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
SSGC 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.85%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,161 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
BR30 35,485 Increased By 128.6 (0.36%)
KSE100 114,477 Increased By 363.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 34,945 Increased By 27.6 (0.08%)
Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Published 05 May, 2025 12:54pm
