AIRLINK 156.00 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.4%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
CPHL 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.32%)
FCCL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 32.25 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (6.4%)
HUBC 134.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.35%)
PACE 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.41%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
PPL 148.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.64%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
PTC 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
SEARL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.52%)
SSGC 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
SYM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.7%)
TELE 6.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.72%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,097 Decreased By -63.6 (-0.52%)
BR30 35,140 Decreased By -216.8 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,781 Decreased By -332.6 (-0.29%)
KSE30 34,726 Decreased By -191.5 (-0.55%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

BR Web Desk Published 05 May, 2025 10:00am

Selling pressure returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid escalating geopolitical tension between Pakistan and India, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing nearly 900 points during the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At 9:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 113,223.46 level, a decrease of 890.47 points or 0.78%.

Sentiments remain subdued across key sectors including power generation, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, automobile assemblers and commercial banks. Key stocks including HUBCO, PSO, SNGPL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, MEBL, NBP and UBL traded in the red.

The decline follows media reports suggesting that Indian airstrikes could be imminent, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant 40-minute meeting with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Investors are also awaiting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on the policy rate, with the meeting scheduled for later in the day.

During the previous week, PSX remained volatile amid escalating geopolitical tension between Pakistan and India. The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 1,355.41 points, or 1.2%, on a week-on-week basis, closing at 114,114 points compared to 115,469 points in the previous week.

Globally, Indian shares held firm on Monday, supported by easing global trade tensions, steady foreign inflows, and a drop in crude prices that lifted investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.59% at 24,487.14 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.54% to 80,936.4 as of 10:03am IST.

The benchmarks logged their longest weekly winning streak so far in 2025 on Friday, helped by renewed optimism over a potential India-U.S. trade deal.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) scooped up Indian shares for the 12th consecutive session on Friday, their longest daily buying streak in two years.

However, the gains have been capped by somewhat muted March quarter earnings season so far and geopolitical concerns, two analysts said.

This is an intra-day update

MPC PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index policy rate KSE Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX under pressure, KSE-100 down nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

OIC concerned over Islamophobia, hate crimes in IIOJK

Pakistan imposes ban on Indian flag carriers at its ports

Hascol Petroleum appoints Javed Ahmedjee as CEO

LNG import: Petroleum Div proposes reconstitution of body

Electricity market under CTBCM: Power Div invites comments from stakeholders

PD clarifies CPP levy adjustments to be reflected in future bills

PTI abstains: Political leadership briefed about situation

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Read more stories