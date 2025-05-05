AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (0.88%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.2%)
CNERGY 7.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.75%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (3.25%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.52%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.98%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.80 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (3.4%)
OGDC 200.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.16%)
PACE 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
PIBTL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
POWER 15.32 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.98%)
PPL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.01%)
PRL 29.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.63%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
SEARL 83.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
SSGC 40.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
SYM 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
WAVESAPP 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.85%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.75%)
BR100 12,173 Increased By 12.8 (0.11%)
BR30 35,519 Increased By 162.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 114,450 Increased By 336.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 34,936 Increased By 18.3 (0.05%)
May 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX recovers losses, KSE-100 up over 200 points

BR Web Desk Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 02:30pm

After shedding over 1,000 points in early trading, the benchmark KSE-100 Index recovered all losses during the ongoing session on Monday.

Selling pressure was witnessed for most of the day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor sentiment remained cautious due to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, dragging the index to an intra-day low of 113,077.66.

However, the market staged a strong recovery in the latter half, and by 2:20pm, the benchmark index had rebounded to 114,350.45 — up by 236.52 points or 0.21%.

The earlier decline was observed amid media reports suggesting that Indian airstrikes could be imminent, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant 40-minute meeting with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Investors are also awaiting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on the policy rate, with the meeting scheduled for later in the day.

During the previous week, PSX remained volatile amid escalating geopolitical tension between Pakistan and India. The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 1,355.41 points, or 1.2%, on a week-on-week basis, closing at 114,114 points compared to 115,469 points in the previous week.

Globally, Indian shares held firm on Monday, supported by easing global trade tensions, steady foreign inflows, and a drop in crude prices that lifted investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.59% at 24,487.14 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.54% to 80,936.4 as of 10:03am IST.

The benchmarks logged their longest weekly winning streak so far in 2025 on Friday, helped by renewed optimism over a potential India-U.S. trade deal.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) scooped up Indian shares for the 12th consecutive session on Friday, their longest daily buying streak in two years.

However, the gains have been capped by somewhat muted March quarter earnings season so far and geopolitical concerns, two analysts said.

This is an intra-day update

MPC PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index policy rate KSE Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX recovers losses, KSE-100 up over 200 points

Air strikes by India imminent?

India starts work on hydro projects after suspending treaty with Pakistan, sources say

MPC today: Analysts divided on policy rate decision

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

Pakistan, China discuss ongoing situation after Pahalgam attack

Iran’s foreign minister arrives in Islamabad amid India-Pakistan standoff

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Global economy already feeling drag from Trump tariffs

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Read more stories