PSX recovers losses, KSE-100 up over 200 points

After shedding over 1,000 points in early trading, the benchmark KSE-100 Index recovered all losses during the ongoing session on Monday.

Selling pressure was witnessed for most of the day at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor sentiment remained cautious due to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, dragging the index to an intra-day low of 113,077.66.

However, the market staged a strong recovery in the latter half, and by 2:20pm, the benchmark index had rebounded to 114,350.45 — up by 236.52 points or 0.21%.

The earlier decline was observed amid media reports suggesting that Indian airstrikes could be imminent, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant 40-minute meeting with Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Sunday.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Investors are also awaiting the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on the policy rate, with the meeting scheduled for later in the day.

During the previous week, PSX remained volatile amid escalating geopolitical tension between Pakistan and India. The benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 1,355.41 points, or 1.2%, on a week-on-week basis, closing at 114,114 points compared to 115,469 points in the previous week.

Globally, Indian shares held firm on Monday, supported by easing global trade tensions, steady foreign inflows, and a drop in crude prices that lifted investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.59% at 24,487.14 and the BSE Sensex gained 0.54% to 80,936.4 as of 10:03am IST.

The benchmarks logged their longest weekly winning streak so far in 2025 on Friday, helped by renewed optimism over a potential India-U.S. trade deal.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) scooped up Indian shares for the 12th consecutive session on Friday, their longest daily buying streak in two years.

However, the gains have been capped by somewhat muted March quarter earnings season so far and geopolitical concerns, two analysts said.

This is an intra-day update